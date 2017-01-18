Man reported missing found safe

The photo released of Shafeik Margwood is approximately 10 years old, police say. (Source: Charleston Police Dept.)

Charleston officers say a man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Shafeik Margwood, 29, had not answered phone calls from his family, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Margwood was last seen in the area of Sam Rittenberg and Highway 61 and normally travels on foot, he said.

