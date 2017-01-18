Judge sets deadlines for attorneys while considering unsealing Roof documents

The judge in the federal death penalty trial against the man convicted of killing nine people at a Charleston church may unseal documents related to the case.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Dylann Roof, 22, to death on Jan. 10 on 33 federal charges in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Gergel issued a court order Wednesday instructing attorneys for the defense and prosecution to submit objections and arguments to certain documents being unsealed.

A series of deadlines were assigned to groups of documents, with the first such deadline falling on March 27 for a group of documents that may or may not be unsealed. Gergel assigned a deadline of March 30 for submitting motions to prevent documents he plans to unseal from being made public. Gergel also provided Roof with a deadline of Feb. 21 to propose redactions, or edits, to a third group of documents slated to be unsealed.

Also, Gergel's order states two defense motions that relate to the jury selection process identify prospective jurors by name and those names will be redacted.

