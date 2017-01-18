Three hospitalized after box truck crashes into tree

Three people were transported to the hospital after a box truck crashed into a tree in Huger Wednesday morning.

Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville fire say crews responded at 10:39 a.m. to the 5800 block of Halfway Creek Road for an accident.

Responding units reported finding a box truck that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

"Three patients were taken to local hospitals, one in serious condition, was flown by Medical Helicopter to MEDU," AMCFD officials said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's office is investigating the cause of this accident.

