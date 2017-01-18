Police searching for purse snatchers targeting elderly women

Georgetown police are asking for the public's help to find two people they believe are targeting elderly women while they’re out shopping.

Authorities say the victims don’t suspect a thing until they realize their purse is gone.

Investigators say a man and woman go into a store, usually Walmart, and one of them will engage someone in conversation.

Once they get the attention of the victim, the other comes and steals the unguarded purse.

Authorities say it's also happened in Summerville and Mount Pleasant.

While multiple agencies have been working together to ID the suspects, there hasn't been any success, so they are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who has any information on these crimes is asked to call police.

According to investigators the suspects face charges of larceny, theft of FTC card, FTC fraud and criminal conspiracy.

