Authorities investigating after deceased man found lying in his yard

Officials say they are investigating after a newspaper delivery worker found a man lying in his front yard.

Deputies, detectives and the Berkeley County Coroner's Office were called to Planters Lane around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a body.

Coroner Bill Salisbury identified the man as 81-year-old Edward Wagner.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation on exactly how the man died.

