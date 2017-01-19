CCSD Choice applications now available for 2017-2018 school year

Starting Thursday morning, parents of students in Charleston County can apply for their child's school of choice.

The Charleston County School District has now made their 2017-2018 application available.

The county offers specialized programs, magnet and charter schools in addition to schools based on children's addresses.

Parents may submit applications for multiple programs, according to the school department website. The website states the application is for consideration to attend a choice school; the form is not a way to register.

District officials say parents can learn more about their options at a school choice fair Saturday at West Ashley High School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

