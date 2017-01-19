Taste of Folly postponed due to severe weather

Organizers are postponing the Taste of Folly due to the severe weather forecast for Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the event will now be held next Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say the Signature Series Bartender Challenge and Cocktail Competition will go on as scheduled this Friday at Tides from 7-10 p.m.

"This decision was made by the Folly Association of Business board members, in conjunction with the City of Folly Beach leadership and Public Safety," organizers said."As always, we appreciate your support and understanding in keeping the safety of our residents and visitors first. Please let us know if you would still like to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor for the event, or make a silent auction donation."

The Taste of Folly will shut down Center Street for the party on Jan. 28.

The event includes food from Folly Beach restaurants and vendors, server Olympics, a chili cook-off, a hot dog eating contest, activities for children and more. The vendors will be competing for the "Best in Show" award.

The festival kicks off Friday night with the Cocktail Competition at Tides/Blu from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets for this event are $20.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.