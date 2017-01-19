Lots of laughs and bridal preps highlight 5 Around Town

Whether you're looking for the chance to bust a gut laughing, want to take in some jazz, or you're planning a wedding, this week's 5 Around Town has a few things to try and fit in your schedule.

Charleston Comedy Festival

Get ready to laugh this weekend. Dozens of comedians will be performing at six different venues for the 2017 Charleston Comedy Festival.



You can catch shows at the Sottile and the Woolf Street Playhouse. The festival wraps up Saturday night with the all-star finale at Theatre 99. The show starts at 10:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary depending on the show. Click here to see a full schedule and buy tickets.

Charleston Jazz Festival

The 3rd annual Charleston Jazz Festival brings together jazz lovers from across state for performances by award-winning artists.

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 are the headliners for the Saturday night concert at the Gaillard. The show starts at 7:30 with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, followed by the headliners at 9:00. Tickets range from $62 to $100.

Sunday is Family Jazz Day with the closing concert at the Sottile Theater at 3 p.m. The concert features the Charleston All-Star Youth Jazz Orchestra and the Charleston School of the Arts Jazz Band.

Find a full schedule and ticket information by clicking here.

Charleston Bridal Show

If you have a wedding coming up, help is here to avoid becoming a bridezilla.

The Charleston Bridal Show at the Gaillard on Sunday will feature about 100 vendors specializing in wedding music, food, stationary, clothing and more. From 12 to 4 p.m. guests can sample hors d'oeuvres and wedding cake, and see the latest bridal fashions.

Vendors may offer special Bridal Show rates so come prepared to sign up and you could walk away with a band or DJ, a cake and a dress for the big day.

Admission is $15 at the door or $10 for tickets purchased online here.

Junior League Bridal Boutique

The Junior League of Charleston is helping brides find the wedding gown of their dreams at a fraction of the retail price.

The JLC is hosting its first ever Bridal Boutique on Saturday at Luxury Simplified on Broad Street in downtown Charleston. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brides will be able to peruse the donated gowns in a relaxed atmosphere along with friends and family.

Tickets are $15 for brides and $10 for friends and family. VIP tickets for $50 will allow the bride access one hour earlier to begin trying on dresses. To purchase tickets online, click here.



