Deputies searching for pair after chase from Mount Pleasant to Huger

Deputies are looking for two people that managed to get away after a chase through two counties.

Officials say the pursuit started just before 1 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a gray Ford Mustang refused to stop for a traffic violation near SC Hwy 17 and SC Hwy 41. Deputies say the driver continued —slowly— toward Mount Pleasant despite seeing the blue lights.

The car eventually made a U-turn after the occupants stopped to let a woman out and sped down Hwy 17, then Hwy 41, with the two people inside throwing bags of narcotics out of the windows, deputies say.

They car eventually stopped on Old Bennett Road in the Huger area and the driver and a passenger ran away.

Deputies searched for the pair with dogs and via air, they say, but were unable to find the suspects.

