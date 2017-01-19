Charleston police searching for missing woman

Charleston police are searching for a 55-year-old woman who has apparently not been seen for months.

Myra Moultrie was last seen at her home on Line Street several months ago, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

She has been known to frequent the area of Spruill Avenue, he said.

She is 5'4", weighs 224 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moultrie's whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police Det. Harvill at 843-720-2477 or the on-duty Charleston detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.