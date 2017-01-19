Deputies searching for Humvee stolen from SC National Guard armory

Deputies are searching for a Humvee which was stolen from the South Carolina Army National Guard in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday they were notified the vehicle was missing from the armory at 3777 South Fraser St.

Investigators describe the vehicle as a 4-door Humvee, camouflage in color with a soft top.

"This vehicle is a standard personnel carrier with no weapons or specialized equipment and is not considered to be a danger to the public," GCSO officials said.

According to a report, the Humvee was last seen at the armory at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Anyone who has any information regarding the stolen motor vehicle or this incident is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5101.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.