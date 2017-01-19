Quantcast

SCHP: No injuries reported following school bus accident in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Highway Patrol officials say there were no injuries following a school bus accident in Goose Creek Thursday afternoon. 

The incident is in the area of Harbour Lake Drive and Swift Boulevard and involved the bus and a car. 

According to Highway Patrol, there were kids on the bus, but they were uninjured. 

