Charleston police searching for runaway teenager

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. 

Authorities say 16-year-old Kennedy Huggins left home and cannot be reached by her family. 

According to CPD officials, Huggins was last seen wearing a Burke High School uniform and dark rimmed glasses. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective. 

