Charleston police searching for runaway teenager

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Authorities say 16-year-old Kennedy Huggins left home and cannot be reached by her family.

According to CPD officials, Huggins was last seen wearing a Burke High School uniform and dark rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.

