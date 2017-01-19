N. Charleston police make arrest in New Year's Day murder

Police in North Charleston arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on New Year's Day.

Branden Prioleau is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. He was arrested without incident Thursday in West Ashley, Pryor said.

The shooting took place outside the Andrews Market in the 3700 block of Dorchester Road, police say. Police responded at approximately 1:06 a.m. and found a man lying face down on the sidewalk in front of the store, an incident report states. The Charleston County Coroner's Office later identified the victim of the shooting as 21-year-old Emory Sharod Lewis.

During the investigation, Prioleau was identified as the suspect, Pryor said.

Prioleau was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday.

