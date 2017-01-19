SCDOT banking on funding for road safety program

The state's Department of Transportation has a plan ready to reduce the death toll on state roads if funding comes through.

“South Carolina has the deadliest roads in the nation," Sec. of Transportation Christy Hall said. "Nearly 30 percent of our rural fatal and serious injury crashes take place on just five percent of our highway system outside of our urban areas.”

Hall presented a plan Thursday to improve safety on rural roads to the SCDOT Commission, saying improving safety on roads in the rural areas of the state should be the top priority for any new funding.

Hall suggested $50 million per year would be a good start in reducing highway deaths on these roads in the rural areas, according to a release from the SCDOT.

She proposed targeting nearly 2,000 miles of these roads with solutions that include rumble strips, raised pavement markings, high reflective signs, wider pavement markings, guardrail, specialized pavement treatments, wider shoulders, paved shoulders, wider clear zones adjacent to the roadways and relocating drainage ditches further away from roadways.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.