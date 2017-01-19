Charleston will be home soon for refugees from Congo, Iraq

Charleston will soon be home to 100 refugees from the Congo, Iraq and Burma.
The Lutheran Services of Carolina that handles refugee services say the process is extensive and includes interviews and security screenings.
Officials say the average time for a refugee to make it to the United States is between 18 months and two years.
Congress mandated the program but local communities ensure the program's success by welcoming the refugees.
