Johns Island Farmers Market moving locations

The Lowcountry’s only outdoor year-round weekly farmers market is moving locations.

The Johns Island Farmers Market will move from a plot of land on Maybank Highway to an undisclosed location.

Because of the move, the market will be canceled on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Market Manager Frasier Block said the market and the landowner were unable to agree on terms for a lease.

She described the new location as having more shade and amenities, as well as space for additional vendors.

There are currently 60 vendors who participate in the market.

Block said a new location will be announced soon.

