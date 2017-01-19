Johns Island Farmers Market moving locations

Police with the Summerville Police Department and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Department are currently on scene investigating an incident.More >>
A portion of Rivers Avenue is currently shut down due to a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an early-morning officer-involved shooting in Hanahan.More >>
Charleston police say several streets are closed after a Utility pole caught fire on North Market Street.More >>
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.More >>
