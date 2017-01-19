West Ashley Revitalization Project wants traffic improvement

Making west of the Ashley River great again.

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission hosted a meeting with the public Thursday evening. Although no major decisions were made, most can agree on the topic that needs the most focus: traffic.

"These people are ready to go and it's time," commissioner Marvin Wagner said.

I-526 is a hot topic.

"In order to have everything revitalized and have the traffic straight is to complete 526 across to Johns Island," West Ashley resident Ellen Reid said. Reid has been living and working in the community since 1971.

"You're going to sit in traffic just to try and get to Johns Island. I really believe we need 526 and that's going to help us a lot," Wagner added.

It's not just extending the interstate, commissioners and residents agree certain intersections are also a mess.

"It's an extremely big issue and people are getting frustrated that they're building all the big apartment complexes on the big roads, like the one that's by the Barnes and Noble on Ashley River Road, and that's just snagging traffic and making people frustrated," West Ashley resident John Steinberger said.

Commissioner Charlie Smith said plans are in place to make commutes in West Ashley easier.

"It has to be comprehensive. It has to be more than just this piece or that piece, it has to be all of it," Smith explained. "We're going to fix it. We're going to get this interconnectivity going with the signalization of the street lights on Savannah Highway, the interchanges on Savannah Highway. There will be a lot of redesigning of intersections along that route and where it's needed, frankly."

The commissioners said it is difficult for their small group to examine all of West Ashley, so they are asking for your help.

"More community input is needed to solve problems like traffic," Steinberger said.

"Look, no one of us knows anything by ourselves. The more input we have, the better this thing is going to come out," Wagner said. He believes the West Ashley Revitalization Plan's results will last years. "What we're doing here is maybe five to ten years in the making, but the groundwork we're laying is going to be our future."

Commissioners want you to expect results in the near future.

"There's going to be some dust flying really soon," Smith said, chuckling.

If you want to get in on the action, it is not too late. The next meeting for revitalizing West Ashley is Wednesday, February 8th at 5p.m. The location will be announced soon.