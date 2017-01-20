Donald J. Trump sworn in as 45th president

Donald J. Trump said the time for empty talk is over and the time for action is now, in his speech after being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump said his inauguration carries a very special meaning in the nation's history.

"Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People," he said. "For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country."

Trump said their victories and triumphs have not been victories and triumphs fro the people who faced struggles.

"That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you," he said.

He said Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods, and good jobs, things he called just and reasonable demands of a righteous public. But he was quick to paint a very different picture of his view of what he called a different reality that exists for "too many" Americans.

"Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential," he said. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

He said that from this day forward, a new vision, "America First," will govern the land, summarized by what he called two simple rules: to buy American and hire American.

"We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world – but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first," he said. "We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth. At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.

He also stressed the need for unity, saying that when one's heart is open to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

"The Bible tells us, 'How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity,' he said. "We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable."

Encouraging Americans to "think big and dream even bigger," he warned America will no longer accept politicians who are "all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it."

"The time for empty talk is over," the new president said. "Now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail."

He ended his speech by repeating a campaign promise to make America great again.

Trump took the oath of office Friday with his hand on two Bibles, one he has owned since he was a child and the other, a bible that President Lincoln used at his inauguration as thousands of spectators and protesters watched. While officials said there was no specific or credible threat against the event, 31,000 law enforcement officers, along with 5,000 National guardsmen, were on the ground, in the air, and patrolling rivers.

Earlier, the Trump family attended a church service followed by coffee at the White House with now-former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. The two leaders shared a limousine ride to Capitol Hill for the inaugural ceremonies.

"Regardless of partisanship and party affiliate, it's a really exciting event to be part of," George Washington University student Jason Katz said.

Also at the event were protesters carrying signs and plenty of emotions.

"A lot of anger and fear for the type of policies he's gonna have regulating women's rights and people of color," protester Danielle Boachie said. "I just don't know what the next four years is gonna be like at all."

Just before Trump took his oath, Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The inauguration ceremony was only part of a day full of events in the nation's capital.

After the ceremony, Trump and Pence will attend a Congressional luncheon in the Capitol Rotunda with members of Congress, cabinet members, and Supreme Court justices. The menu lists Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp, grilled Angus beef and Dark Chocolate. Chocolate Souffle and Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream is listed as dessert.

At 3 p.m., Trump will lead the parade from Capitol Hill through the streets of Washington and to the White House. The Citadel's Color Guard, Summerall Guard, and Regimental Band and Pipes will march in the parade.

Trump is then expected to attend three inaugural balls Friday evening. Two are at the Washington Convention Center and the Salute to Armed Services Ball is at the National Building Museum.

