New Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston teen crowned

A new Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen was crowned Saturday.

Bri Bish took the title of Miss North Charleston and Hailey Corbin took the title of Miss North Charleston Teen.

Bish, Miss North Charleston, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship.

The two young ladies will represent the town at the 2017 Miss South Carolina Pageant this summer in Columbia.

The Miss and Teen South Carolina pageants are a preliminary to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants.

The pageant is open to ladies between the ages of 13 and 24. Each contestant will compete in five areas of competition including private interview, lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, and on-stage question before a panel of judges.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.