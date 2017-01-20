Reward of $9K offered in Charleston woman's hit-and-run death

Crime Stoppers and Charleston police are asking for answers in the July 2016 death of a 24-year-old woman.

A $9,000 reward is being offered for information that solves the mystery surrounding the death of Whitney Jordan. Jordan was a cook at The Alley bar and restaurant on Columbus street in downtown Charleston.

She was dropped off by an acquaintance at her home on Blake Street at approximately 1:50 a.m. on July 28, 2016, police say. The acquaintance told police that before she drove off, she watched Jordan cross the street toward her home. The acquaintance sent Jordan a text message at approximately 2:08 a.m. to let her know she had made it home as well, but that message went unanswered by Jordan, according to investigators.

Between 5:41 a.m. and 5:49 a.m., Jordan's roommate received a series of phone calls from Jordan, police say. When the roommate answered, Jordan told him she was injured in the driveway of the home and needed help getting upstairs and into the apartment.

Police say the roommate went downstairs and brought Jordan upstairs and placed her into her bed. Jordan’s injuries worsened throughout the morning and she was rushed to the hospital around 11 a.m. where she ultimately died from her injuries.

Evidence indicates that Jordan was run over while she was laying in her driveway, investigators say.

But police do not know which type of vehicle was involved or exactly what time the accident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

