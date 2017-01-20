Police: Lockdowns lifted at 3 Berkeley Co. schools after student reports seeing person with gun

Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
A portion of Rivers Avenue is currently shut down due to a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
A portion of Rivers Avenue is currently shut down due to a fire, according to dispatch.More >>
Charleston police say several streets are closed after a Utility pole caught fire on North Market Street.More >>
Charleston police say several streets are closed after a Utility pole caught fire on North Market Street.More >>
Police with the Summerville Police Department and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Department are currently on scene investigating an incident.More >>
Police with the Summerville Police Department and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Department are currently on scene investigating an incident.More >>
Grace Church Cathedral held 'A Celebration of Ministry' for the retired Reverend Rob Dewey.More >>
Grace Church Cathedral held 'A Celebration of Ministry' for the retired Reverend Rob Dewey.More >>