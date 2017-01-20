Police: Lockdowns lifted at 3 Berkeley Co. schools after student reports seeing person with gun

Police in are investigating after an elementary school student reported spotting a person with a gun outside, prompting lockdowns at three Goose Creek schools.

Westview Primary, Elementary and Middle schools went on lockdown at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to district spokesperson Katie Orvin. Just after 10:30, officials said the lockdowns had been lifted.

A teacher at Westview Elementary went over the public address system and said the school was in lockdown mode as a precautionary measure, Asst. Goose Creek Police Chief John Grainger said. The other two schools were placed on lockdown by school officials.

Police are currently investigating the validity of the student's claim.

