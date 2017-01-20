With new pageant title, Charleston woman becomes a spokesperson for professional rodeo

A Charleston native has won the title of Miss Rodeo North Carolina, becoming a spokesperson for a professional rodeo in the southeast.

Six women vied for the title, held on Dec. 10. Instead of a talent or swimsuit division, the women competed in rodeo and equine knowledge, and horsemanship in addition to appearance and personality.

Nicole Moody won the pageant. Moody says she spent a lot of time learning about the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and practicing with her horse before competing.

With the new title, Moody says she wants to be a positive influence on children in the areas of sportsmanship, showmanship and mentorship while sharing her love of the rodeo lifestyle.

“To me, lessons and life skills gained in the rodeo community apply to all aspects of life and will make an individual stand out in a positive manner,” she said.

In addition to making rodeo appearances and attending community events, Moody says she will work with public schools, orphanages, and hospitals.

“With so many negative alleys that are presented to our youth today, I want to remind them of all the great ways to give back to their communities, become successful adults, but more so follow their dreams in life just as I am following my childhood dream to Miss Rodeo America 2018,” she said.

Moody will compete for the national Miss Rodeo title in Las Vegas this November.

