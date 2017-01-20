Trident Medical Center to hold gauze cutting ceremony, launch $13.5 million expansion

Trident Medical Center will hold a gauze cutting ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. to kick off construction of a $13.5 million expansion of its hospital.

The 16-month project includes additional emergency, surgical, and imaging space and services.

In 2016, more than 68,000 emergency patients and nearly 9,000 surgical patients were cared for at Trident Medical Center.

More growth is projected for the upcoming years Trident Medical Center CEO Todd Gallati says the project starts at a critical time. “Just as our communities are growing we want our patients to know we’re also growing to meet their needs. Critical areas of need are additional access to emergency and other specialty care services such as cardiac, stroke, and trauma care. With our expertise in those areas we are prepared to meet the growing demand.”

Trident Medical Center has received Joint Commission certifications for its cardiac and stroke programs and is the area’s newest Trauma Center.

Emergency medicine physician Scott Hayes, MD, has worked in Trident’s ER for the past eight years and was recently named the hospital’s director of Emergency Medical Services. He’s experienced firsthand the challenges of meeting the growing demand for emergency services. “I think we’ve done a remarkable job, but the expansion will allow for greater improvement. One of our main goals is to create a process that provides quality care in an efficient and timely manner. We call it ‘immediate bedding.’ We’re confident we’ll provide an ER experience for our patients that is caring, considerate, and private.”

Trident ER Director Joan Manning, RN says the ER project also creates the opportunity for patients with less serious emergencies to be seen in a Fast Track area. “Regardless of the type of medical emergency someone is experiencing patients will be able to meet privately in a treatment area with our nurses during the initial consultation. This creates a better opportunity for patient education and to answer their questions.”

Trident’s expansion project includes:

Expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department

Addition of three new operating rooms

Renovation and expansion of the Post Anesthesia Care Unit

New CT scan imaging technology

Currently, Trident has 26 emergency room beds, two trauma rooms, and 14 operating rooms.

Gallati says 2017 will be a year of growth and expansion for both Trident and its sister hospital Summerville Medical Center.

In addition to Trident’s ER, Summerville Medical Center will undergo a bed expansion project as well. Trident is also increasing its ability to meet the needs of behavioral health patients. “This year we will begin construction on projects at both hospitals that total more than $75 million. The investment is significant in the expansion of services it provides our community; the taxes it generates for our schools and local governments; and for the jobs it will create. It’s also evidence of the continued and growing trust our patients and physicians have in the quality of care we provide.”

Trident Medical Center is part of Trident Health System, which also includes Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and Centre Pointe Emergency.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.