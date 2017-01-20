Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle accident on Rivers Ave.

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 65-year-old Therone Bateman of Charleston died on the scene of the accident at 2:32 p.m.

The accident involved three vehicles in the area of Rivers Avenue and Verde Street, and also injured four other people.

The road was shut down as crews worked the scene.

North Charleston police officials say the driver of a Dodge collided with a silver Kia Sportage head on.

"The Kia spun and struck another Kia," NCPD officials said.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said four people from two vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

