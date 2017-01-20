Lowcountry sees peaceful protests on Inauguration Day

While Washington D.C. saw major protests for the inauguration of Donald Trump, things were much peaceful in the Lowcountry.

People from the Hispanic community in North Charleston gathered Friday morning chanting, “

"Trump, escucha estamos en la lucha,” which translates to “Trump, listen to us. We are in the struggle."

The peaceful protest came hours before Trump became the nation's 45th President.

The group gathered as a way to air their thoughts and concerns for what's going on in the country.

"I'm kind of scared,” said Maria Hernandez, a college student. “I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know what's going to happen to the people I know, the people I go to church with, the people I go to school with."

"We're asking him to please stop deporting us, stop separating the families, the DACA - please considering leaving our students with the DACA,” said Diana Salazar, an activist for the Latino Association of Charleston. “The DACA allows us to get a driver’s license, go to college, and allows us to work peacefully and raise our own children."

Salazar is a Mexican-American citizen. She had no plan to watch the inauguration.

When asked if she thinks Trump can change his ways, her answer may surprise you.

"He's not come out to help us, but when he does, I'll be the first one out there with him,” she said. “When he comes out looking for a hand to help with my community, our people in this country, yes, I'll give out the hand and say sure."

"Everyone has an opportunity to change,” said Lee Moultrie, of North Charleston. “I changed my life when I was 33-years-old. Sometimes it comes earlier for some, and later for others."

"If he hasn't listened at this point, then I don't know what it is but pure ignorance,” Hernandez said. “That's just my opinion, but he hasn't listened to our voice, he hasn't listened to anybody."

The group hopes to work with lawmakers to protect the rights they have in the country.

"Si se puede! Si se puede!" was also chanted today. It means “Yes, we can!”

