Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill baby

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a North woman who allegedly tried to kill her own baby has been charged.

Zapporah Claudette Sutton, 24, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker.

“This individual was still struggling with my officers, trying to get at her children even after throwing her two-month-old daughter into a wooded area,” Ravenel said.

During a hearing on Friday, a judge denied bond for Sutton.

Family members called the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office around 4:30 p.m. Thursday saying the woman had thrown a child into some woods near her Redberry Drive residence located about four miles east of the town of North, according to deputies.

Members of the Orangeburg County Special Operations arrived to find an infant scratched and “covered with sticks and leaves” the incident report states.

As deputies approached the woman, she stated she would kill the child if she wasn’t removed from the location immediately, deputies say.

After being detained, the woman attempted to free herself to make good her threat to injure her children, they say.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Victim’s Advocate Alexis Guinyard asked the court to deny bond.

The Department of Social Services was notified while the infant was placed with a family member until a placement hearing can be held.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.