Sheriff looking for victims after finding room filled with child pornography

Lowcountry investigators are looking for victims who may have been assaulted by a man after authorities found a room filled with child pornography.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators are seeking any potential underage victims who may have been assaulted or photographed by 60-year-old John Chavis.

“Our investigation has led us to believe there may be more victims in this simply indescribable case,” the sheriff said. “We’re out here today executing our search warrants and have found more materials connected with child pornography.”

The sheriff's office says bond was denied on Chavis Thursday after he was charged this week with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, a relative notified the OCSO after discovering at a Beachwood Drive home nude photographs of at least three toddler children known to Chavis between 2000 and 2003.

"Investigators located a locked room where photos of nude children were hung on the walls," a report states.

After exiting the residence on Friday, Ravenell said the ongoing investigation had turned up more materials, including thousands of photos and more children’s undergarments.

“This is just disgusting and appalling,” Ravenell said. “This is just sick right here.”

If anyone has any information on the case or if there are more victims, they can relay that information or step forward discreetly by making arrangements with the investigators and victim’s advocates.

The number to reach the OCSO is 803-534-3550 or informants can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

