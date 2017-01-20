Summerville police investigating report of shots heard

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a report of shots heard, they say.

The incident is in the Robynwyn subdivision.

According to police, there were no injuries reported or property damage.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the Robynwyn neighborhood.

We are investigating a shots heard call in the Robynwyn subdivision. No injuries or property damage reported. #spdsc #chsnews #sville — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) January 20, 2017

