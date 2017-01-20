Charleston police net 30 suspects in undercover narcotics operation

Charleston police say these 19 people were arrested in connection with the investigation. Source: CPD/Live 5 News

These 11 people pictured still remain at large, according to police. They are S. Wright, W. Smalls, T. Gathers, T. Benjamin, R. Wright, C. Muhammad, R. Wright, R. Heyward, M. Edwards, H. Smith, and D. Logan Source: CPD/Live 5 News

Charleston Police say they arrested 19 suspects Friday on various narcotic charges as they concluded an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The operation included various locations in downtown Charleston to include the East Side and in the areas of Athens Court and Romney Street, King Street and Grove Street, King Street and Sumter Street and Gadsden Green, police say.

"Today’s arrests are the result of a six month undercover investigation conducted by the Department’s Special Investigative Unit. The investigation began based on police officer activities in the downtown area, as well as cooperation and information provided by community members. During the operation, police purchased cocaine and heroin from 30 suspects resulting in 48 charges for distribution of a controlled substance." according to Charles Francis with the City of Charleston police department.

The conclusion of the operation began Friday at 6:30 a.m. and resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects, police say.

11 suspects remain at large, they say.

Police units that participated in Friday's operation along with the Special Investigative Unit included the Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Field Intelligence Unit, Warrants Unit, Team 1 Community Action Team, Central Investigations, and Probation and Parole.

Those arrested in connection with the investigation are:

Adrian White - two counts of distribution of cocaine base and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base

Andre Johnson - distribution of cocaine base

Andrew Williams - three counts of distribution of cocaine base

Antonio Huggins - distribution of cocaine base

Darrin Smith - distribution of cocaine base

Deshaun Williams - two counts of distribution of cocaine base

Devonte Reid – distribution of cocaine base

Ebony McPherson – distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine

Franklin Seabrook - three counts of distribution of cocaine base

Herman Jenkins - three counts of distribution of heroin

Jamekis Heyward - distribution of cocaine base

Jimell Simmons - distribution of cocaine base

Justin Criswell – two counts of distribution of cocaine base

Mickel Stanley – distribution of cocaine base

Quinn Wise - distribution of cocaine base

Rakeem Montgomery - distribution of cocaine

Rashad Robinson - distribution of cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana

Thurmond Clement - four counts of distribution of cocaine base

Trevion Wigfall - distribution of cocaine base

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.