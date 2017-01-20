Concerned citizen holds Lowcountry burglary suspect at gunpoint

A Lowcounty burglary suspect was nabbed after authorities say a concerned citizen spotted him in a field and held him at gunpoint.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Raekwon Maple of Cordova and charged him with second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods.

Deputies also charged 20-year-old Antonio Summers of Orangeburg who faces the same charges.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it all started around 1 p.m. when a concerned citizen reported two male subjects had fled from a Slaughter Drive residence after having watch them break in.

"The caller said he had initially noticed the males after following a suspicious vehicle driving through the Creekmore subdivision off Columbia Road," OCSO officials said."The motorist called law enforcement after observing the males go into the residence."

According to authorities, while OCSO deputies were on their way, the burglars were seen fleeing the home when the home alarm system went off.

K-9 units then tracked Summers who was then taken into custody.

As he was being secured, another concerned citizen called authorities saying he had Maple held at gunpoint after spotting him hiding in a field.

The sheriff's office says one of the suspects had a high dollar watch reported stolen in another burglary that happened earlier this week.

In that case, a Forest Drive home owner called her boyfriend after returning home and discovering a door had been broken.

"As her boyfriend arrived home, the couple heard a noise inside the residence before a suspect fled out of the front door," OCSO officials said.

"The boyfriend, who has a concealed weapons permit, told law enforcement he fired two rounds at the fleeing suspects before they made good their escape," authorities said."That couple reported watches, jewelry, cash, and a substantial amount of change stolen."

Maple was out on bond for multiple charges prior to Friday's break in, according to the sheriff's office.

The two men could be facing more charges as the ongoing investigation continues, Ravenell said.

"This was perfect cooperation between law enforcement and the concerned community," he said. "When the entire community is against you, you don't stand a chance at criminal activity."

