Emergency crews extinguish fire on James Island

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a house on James Island Friday night.

The fire was on the 1700 block of Carlin Avenue off of Folly Road.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the garage and there was one minor injury involved.

The emergency call for the fire came in at 7:40 p.m.

James Island PSD Fire Department and the City of Charleston Fire Department responded.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office and EMS was also called to the scene.

Emergency officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

