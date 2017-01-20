John's Island man arrested in connection to alleged sexual exploitation of minors

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday the arrest of a man in connection to the alleged sexual exploitation of minors.

Ted White, III, 32, of John’s Island, S.C., was arrested on Wednesday on 15 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors, the Attorney General's office says.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security, both members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say that that White distributed child pornography via the Internet.

White is charged with 10 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the Second Degree. That is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. White is also charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the Third Degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

