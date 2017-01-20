Emergency crews extinguish church fire in Berkeley County

Emergency crews have extinguished a church fire in Berkeley County Friday night.

Authorities said the fire was at the Macedonia Church of God of Prophecy in Bonneau.

Emergency officials say they received the call for the fire on Church of God Road at 7:11 p.m.

According to fire officials, firefighters put out the fire within 30 minutes.

Authorities reported substantial damage to the building.

Pictures submitted from viewers showed extensive damage to the roof of the building.

Motorists said the road was closed as crews responded to the area and worked the scene.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

