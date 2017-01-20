South Carolinians heading to Women's March on Washington

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood watch for much of the Lowcountry beginning at 2 a.m. Monday through the evening.More >>
The intersection of Cannon Street and President street will close Monday as crews begin the largest project to alleviate flooding in the city’s history — the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project.More >>
Part of U.S. 52 will be closed between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue due to roadwork this week.More >>
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to reports of an unmanned boat that has pushed against the rocks, most likely because of the strong winds.More >>
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will be in federal court Monday.More >>
