South Carolinians heading to Women's March on Washington

The Women's March on Washington is a grassroots movement to send a message to the new administration on its first day of office for not only women's rights but also human and civil rights.



It's now become a global movement and women and men all over the country will be going to Washington, D.C. for the march on Saturday morning.



Everyone might have a different reason for being part of a march. Thirteen year old Maisie Harrison is participating in the march in Washington D.C.

"This is so big, I can't believe I'm going to go to this huge historical event," Harrison said.



Her mom Cathy O'Hara Harrison is bringing her along.

"I want equal rights as men because we are all human beings and we are all permitted to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, it says so in the constitution," Maisie said.



The Women's March on Washington started after the presidential election. Cathy says a women in Hawaii had the idea for women to get together.



"It's not a protest against the president, it's more about the rights we've worked so hard for in terms of reproductive rights, family rights, immigration rights, LGBT rights, health rights, just everything that I feel very jeopardized," Cathy said.



Cathy's friend Dawn Houpe are joining in the fight for rights too. There are now marches on every continent.



"I am absolutely over the moon about how cohesive this has become and how positive," Houpe said.



They want to send a message not only to Washington politicians, but also their daughters.



"I want her to know that her voice is heard that she is valued for whoever she is, whatever she wants to be and I want her to go forward with the knowledge that she's not alone," Cathy said.



Their rising up with hopes for a better future.



"We're going to take a stand and we're going to say 'hey we're women please respect us as you would with your brothers,'" Maisie said.



There are more than 1,200 South Carolinians taking buses to the march, that doesn't include those that will drive on their own.



On Saturday morning their will be a women's march in Charleston as a way to show solidarity with the movement.



