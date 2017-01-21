Traffic Accident on Ravenel Bridge

Some neighborhoods in Georgetown County are dealing with flooded streets and yards after severe storms hit the area.More >>
Some neighborhoods in Georgetown County are dealing with flooded streets and yards after severe storms hit the area.More >>
The bulk of the rainfall that caused flooded roads and prompted one county to dismiss school early is moving out of the area.More >>
The bulk of the rainfall that caused flooded roads and prompted one county to dismiss school early is moving out of the area.More >>
Charleston Police are interviewing several students about possible involvement in a 911 call that sent multiple downtown schools and a daycare into lockdown.More >>
Charleston Police are interviewing several students about possible involvement in a 911 call that sent multiple downtown schools and a daycare into lockdown.More >>
Attorneys are on their way to wrapping up the fine details ahead of former North Charleston officer Michael Slager's federal trial.More >>
Attorneys are on their way to wrapping up the fine details ahead of former North Charleston officer Michael Slager's federal trial.More >>
A local animal shelter has more cats and dogs than they're equipped to handle and they need your help!More >>
A local animal shelter has more cats and dogs than they're equipped to handle and they need your help!More >>