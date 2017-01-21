Quantcast

Two-car accident on I-26 east closes lanes

By Alexis Simmons, Reporter/MMJ
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Two lanes on I-26 east were closed after a two-car accident. 

The accident happened near mile-marker 217. Highway Patrol and the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Witnesses say a mini-van flipped. Authorities have not released information on any injuries at this time.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

