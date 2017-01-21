FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch, t'storm warning canceled for Lowcountry

The bulk of the rainfall that caused flooded roads and prompted one county to dismiss school early is moving out of the area.More >>
The Charleston Police department has announced charges against a juvenile after a 911 call made on Monday sent multiple downtown schools and a daycare into lockdown.More >>
A casket floated to the surface at a cemetery in Georgetown County after severe storms hit the area and flooded some neighborhoods.More >>
Investigators are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a Dollar General in North Charleston.More >>
Attorneys are on their way to wrapping up the fine details ahead of former North Charleston officer Michael Slager's federal trial.More >>
