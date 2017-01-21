Quantcast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch, t'storm warning canceled for Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The tornado watch that was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of the Lowcountry, has been canceled.

All tornado watches for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Allendale Counties have been canceled.

Also, the severe thunderstorm warning for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties was canceled as well.

A deadly wave of storms Saturday has already killed four people in southern Mississippi and is currently rolling through Alabama and west Georgia. 

