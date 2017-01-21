FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch, t'storm warning canceled for Lowcountry

The tornado watch that was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of the Lowcountry, has been canceled.

All tornado watches for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Allendale Counties have been canceled.

Also, the severe thunderstorm warning for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties was canceled as well.

UPDATE// Most severe thunderstorm warnings discontinued as storms weaken. @Live5News update at 6 w/Sunday threat. pic.twitter.com/2gsZG0utIp — Jordan Wilkerson (@JordanLive5) January 21, 2017

A deadly wave of storms Saturday has already killed four people in southern Mississippi and is currently rolling through Alabama and west Georgia.

