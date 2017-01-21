Berkeley Co. deputies seeking man wanted for questioning

The Berkeley County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning.

Deputies are looking for Justin Wayne Litchfield, 26, of O’Henry Trail, in Moncks Corner.

Deputies say Litchfield is wanted for questioning in reference to a fire at Macedonia Church of God of Prophecy Church on Church of God Road.

Litchfield frequents the Macedonia area and may be in a dark in color SUV, possibly a Mid 2000’s Mercury Mountaineer with Kentucky Tags or a Mid 2000’s Chevrolet Silverado, according to deputies.

If you know the whereabouts of Litchfield you are asked to contact Detective Elrod of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office at (843) 719-4465.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.