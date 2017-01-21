SCHP investigating accident involving North Charleston officer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a car accident involving a City of North Charleston police officer.

The accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Beacon Hill Lane, SCHP says.

A mini-wan was stopped at a red light and the officer's cruise struck the rear of the van, they say.

There were no injuries to report, and both vehicles were in driving condition.

