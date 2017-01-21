Thousands unite in downtown Charleston for Women's March

People around the world are sending a message to the new presidential administration on its first day in office.

Women's Marches were held worldwide, not only to push for rights of women but for all people.

It all stemmed from a Women's March on Washington that has spread through the power of social media.

Saturday morning nearly 2,000 people marched in Downtown Charleston for a local Women's March.

Alyssa Kim participated in the march. She says she was there to fight against injustices to everyone not just women.

"Pretty much just fighting for equality." Kim said."I think it's really amazing to see that there's even countries outside of the United States marching today."

Rex Garniewicz was marching with his family.

"I think it's really important for us to stand up and say what we think is important." he said.

There are sister marches on every continent totaling nearly 700 marches around the world. A movement that came after the presidential election.

Immigration issues brought out Deborah Schroer.

"I have two mixed Asian granddaughters and two nieces that are from Colombia." Schroer said. "Their father is from Colombia so when you threaten those rights of those people coming up in the generation then I have to speak out."

For Elizabeth McKeever her motivation was her son.

"I'm a mother of a 10-year-old boy and this is what I want him to know is important, so that we all support each other," McKeever said.

Others came out to show support on issues like LGBT, civil and human rights in addition to access to heath care and equal pay.

Marcher Letty Clay came to march with her friend.

"You want the best for this world you want the best for your family and friends and everyone that you love," Clay said.

Her friend Andrea Rousch says seeing the unity gave her hope.

"I needed it to heal my heart to see people come together and know that we're one," Rousch said.

People marched from several parking garages in downtown Charleston to Brittlebank Park for a rally, getting people fired up for a change they hope to see.

"We believe and we have strong beliefs and we're not going to back down," said marcher, Erik Helm.

It's the start of a movement meaning for many it's just one step with more to come.

