Deputies: Man stabbed after domestic disturbance

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left one man injured by a stab wound, they say.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic assault on Missroon Street in the Greentown section of Georgetown County.

Upon the arrival of deputies, a male was located at the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest area.

The male was transported to the Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital by Georgetown County Emergency personnel, deputies say.

The male’s condition is unknown at this time.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they are speaking with all parties involved.

