CSU beats Longwood behind Keeling's 28

Christian Keeling scored 28 points and Charleston Southern defeated Longwood 76-61 on Saturday.



Keeling, a freshman who came in averaging 25.3 in his previous three games, has scored at least 20 five times. Cortez Mitchell scored 12 points as did Javis Howard, who also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5 Big South). Saturday's victory snapped a three-game losing streak to Longwood.



Isaiah Walton scored 20 points, Khris Lane 15 and Darrion Allen 13 for the Lancers (6-13, 3-5), who have lost five straight and are down to eight scholarship players.



Charleston Southern scored the first six points and stayed in front, leading 34-29 at halftime.



The Bucs' lead reached double figures after a 13-2 run early in the second half that included seven points from Keeling. Keeling scored all the Bucs' points in a 10-2 run for an 18-point lead with four minutes left.