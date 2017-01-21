College of Charleston sweeps season series with James Madison

Four players scored in double figures as College of Charleston rolled past James Madison, 73-60, on Saturday night at TD Arena.

The Cougars (16-5, 7-1 CAA) have now won eight of their last nine and it marked their largest margin of victory (+13) against a CAA opponent this season. They swept JMU in the regular-season series for the first time since joining the Colonial Athletic Association in July of 2013.

In the all-time series with the Dukes (6-15, 4-4 CAA), four of the last seven games had been decided in single digits including a 53-51 road thriller nine days ago between the two schools in Harrisonburg, Va.

Leading the charge for the Cougars were Joe Chealey and Grant Riller, who both had a team-high 17 points each. Jarrell Brantley turned in a near double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Marquise Pointer turned in a season-high 10 points off the bench.

The College shot 45.2 percent from the field (19-of-42) and 38.9 percent from behind the three-point line (7-of-18). At halftime, the Cougars led only by four, 31-27, in a first half that saw six ties.

JMU was led in scoring by a game-high 20 points from Paulius Satkus.

The Cougars will embark on a three-game road swing through conference play beginning with a Towson tilt on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Towson, Md.