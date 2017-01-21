Stingrays blanked by Gladiators

The South Carolina Stingrays (21-14-1-1) were held quiet by the Atlanta Gladiators (16-18-5-1) and goaltender Matt Ginn Saturday night, dropping their first contest after the league’s all-star break by a final score of 4-0 at the Infinite Energy Center.



Stingrays’ netminder Parker Milner made 24 saves in the defeat, while Ginn stopped 25 shots to record the shutout for Atlanta.



The Gladiators took an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Justin Buzzeo at 4:48 of the opening frame.



Atlanta then increased their lead in the middle stanza on goals by forward Mark Naclerio and defenseman Josh Atkinson to take a 3-0 advantage heading into the third period.



Despite out-shooting the Gladiators 15-7 in the third, South Carolina was unable to get the puck behind Ginn. Atlanta tacked on an empty net goal from Derek Nesbitt to close the scoring.



The Stingrays finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while Atlanta ended 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. The Gladiators also out-shot the Rays 28-25 in the contest.



South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.