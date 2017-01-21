North Charleston police responding to hit-and-run accident on University Boulevard

Officers with the North Charleston police are currently responding to a hit-and-run accident on University Boulevard, dispatch confirms.

The accident is in the 9200 block of University Boulevard.

Dispatch says police requested fire and EMS to the scene.

A man involved in the accident took off on foot, they said.

At this time there is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

