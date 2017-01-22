Eaves, Mortimer lead SC State past Delaware St. 74-64

Eric Eaves tossed in 19 points and Greg Mortimer added 17 on 8-9 shooting from the field to lift South Carolina State to a 74-64 victory over Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe Delaware State Saturday.



James Richardson and Ed Stephens were also in double figures for the Bulldogs, with 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the win which puts Coach Murray Garvin's team at 5-12 and 2-2 in the league. SC State closes out a four-game MEAC home stand Monday against Morgan State.



With Saturday's triumph, Garvin's team has gone 2-1 in the first three games of the home stand. The Bulldogs split the first two games of the series, edging Bethune-Cookman 78-74 last Saturday before losing 86-82 to Savannah State on Monday.



"I'm really pleased with the win tonight," said Garvin after the game. "It's been a pretty tough road for us so we must defend our home court and we did that tonight. We let one get away the other night (against Savannah State) but I pleased we bounced back with our win over Delaware State."



The Hornets, who dipped to 5-15 and 2-3 in the MEAC, had three players to reach double figures in the loss. Artem Tavakalyn led Del-State with 14 points, with all but two coming in the opening half, and added a team-high six rebounds. Devin Morgan had 11 points and DeAndre Haywood 10.



The Bulldogs connected on just under 52 (51.9) percent of their chances from the field, nailing 28-54, while holding the visitors to just 39.7 shooting, 23-58, but the Hornets won the rebounding battle 36-32.



SC State took a 33-28 lead at the half, but Del-State scored the first five points of the second stanza to forge a 33-all deadlock when Joseph Lewis, who finished with seven points, completed a three-point play with 18:35 to play.



Eaves wrapped two 3-pointers around a basket by the Hornets' Tavakalyn to give the host a 39-35 advantage with 17:28 on the clock, but Del-State responded again with consecutive inside baskets by Lewis to tie the contest at 39 with 13:49 showing.



The Bulldogs regained the lead on a short runner by Richardson at the 13:05 mark and there were three ties before Del-State took a 49-48 lead on a three-point play by Dana Raysor with 8:04 to play. Bulldog reserve Ozante Fields, with a three-point play of his own with 7:06 on the clock, ignited an 11-5 run that put SC State ahead 59-54 when Mortimer got inside for a layup with just 3:31 left.



Raysor's two free throws at the three-minute mark pulled the Hornets to within three at 59-56, but Eaves scored on a breakaway and Mortimer added a three-point play for a 64-57 Bulldog advantage with 2:12 left. Bulldog starter Tashombe Riley, who was in foul trouble all night, came in to connect on 6-7 from the free throw line and grab two key rebounds to help the Bulldogs pull away for the victory.



The Bulldogs will try to wrap up the home stand with a victory Monday in the second game of an MEAC doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m. with the women's contest.