Coastal Carolina falls at Georgia State

Colton Ray-St Cyr completed a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not near enough as the Chanticleers fell to Georgia State 76-56, breaking CCU’s four-game winning streak.

It was a tale of two halves as CCU’s defense was strong in the first half, but not the offense, and it was just the opposite in the second half.

Georgia State (11-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) shot 64 percent in the second half, including knocking down 10 of its 17 three point field goals in scoring 48 second half points.

The Chants (9-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) scored 39 points in the second half shooting over 41 percent, and knocked down seven of their 17 three’s, but could not keep up with the home team.

Ray-St Cyr was the only Chanticleer to reach double digits as Amidou Bamba added eight and Jaylen Shaw seven.

Jeremy Hollowell led the Panthers with 16 poins, while D’Marcus Simonds scored 14 and Jeff Thomas came off the bench to score 13.

CCU went on a prolonged scoring drought in the opening half which covered nine minutes allowing the host to run out to a 22-7 lead.

The first half ended with CCU going on a 10-6 run to cut the lead to 28-17.

Neither team shot the ball very well, but CCU only hit 19 percent of its shots and only went two of 18 on three point field goals for 11 percent.

Bamba and Shaw had four points to lead CCU.

Georgia State shot 32 percent from the field, but hit five of its 16 three point field goals. Hollowell scored nine points and Thomas came off the bench to add eight.

The Chants will be back in action when they complete the state of Georgia trip with a game at Georgia Southern, Monday, Jan. 23 with tip scheduled for 7 p.m.