FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch canceled for all of Lowcountry

The Lowcountry will see thunderstorms Sunday that could range from strong to severe in intensity.

A tornado watch was issued for some parts of the Lowcountry at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

At 7 p.m. the tornado watch was canceled for Colleton, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. As of 8 p.m. the tornado watch was canceled for Charleston and Beaufort counties.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch has been DROPPED! Winds are still an issue; will continue to monitor. #chswx pic.twitter.com/Pj9Ye3VReE — Live 5 Weather (@LIVE5WEATHER) January 23, 2017

Sunday's storms are expected to be more active than Saturday's as a stronger cold front moves through the Lowcountry, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said. The entire Lowcountry is under a moderate risk of thunderstorm activity through the afternoon.

Sine said moderate risk means that widespread severe thunderstorms are likely, as well as a few possible tornadoes, widespread wind damage, and hail. All loose objects outside should be tied down and secured, she said. Wind damage could produce power outages, so be prepared for possible power loss.

Georgia emergency management officials said 11 people were killed and 23 were injured after severe weather struck central there, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the deaths and injuries were the results of tornadoes.

